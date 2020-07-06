MOSS, Barry Mortimer:
16.6.1928 - 3.7.2020
Dad passed away peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Rest Home, Masterton. He will be sadly missed by Denise, Tony, Daniel, Jason Young and Adrian, Jill, Tom, Luke, Cameron Moss. We wish to thank Dav and Charlotte Hiroki for there love and support of our dad and grandfather. Without them the journey would have been almost unbearable.
"At peace now in Our Heavenly Fathers arms."
Messages to the Moss family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post from July 6 to July 8, 2020