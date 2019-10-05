McILVRIDE, Barry George:
Passed away on 2nd October 2019 at Hastings Hospital, aged 78 years, after a long illness. A much-loved husband of Carol, father and father-in-law of David (deceased), Karen and Lenny, Lee and Bruce, Sarah and Nick. Dearly loved grandfather of Hannah and Eugene, Catherine and Te Pau, Andrew and Nicky, Rebecca and Asher, Erin, Mathew, David and Rachel. Great grandfather to Logan and Maihi. Brother to Yvonne, Robert (deceased) and Kay. He was a wonderful, caring husband and father and a good Christian role model to all. A special thank you to the caring staff at Summerset in the Vines, Havelock North. There will be no funeral, but a private family service will be held at a later date in Wellington. Messages to Barry's family can be left at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019