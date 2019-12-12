Barry JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry JONES.
Service Information
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 a.m.
The Pines
50 The Esplanade
Houghton Bay
View Map
Death Notice

JONES, Barry (Philip Barry):
PBJ
Passed away suddenly on Friday 6th December 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 76 years. Most loved husband and soulmate of Robyn. Wonderful dad to Peter and Michelle (dec), Andrea, Lisa and Anna. Precious 'poppa' to Robyn Ioane and New Zealand granddad to Tyler and Natalie. Dearly missed by the Ioane family. Messages to the Jones family may be left in Barry's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Barry will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Wellington, on Monday 16th December, at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.