JONES, Barry (Philip Barry):
PBJ
Passed away suddenly on Friday 6th December 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 76 years. Most loved husband and soulmate of Robyn. Wonderful dad to Peter and Michelle (dec), Andrea, Lisa and Anna. Precious 'poppa' to Robyn Ioane and New Zealand granddad to Tyler and Natalie. Dearly missed by the Ioane family. Messages to the Jones family may be left in Barry's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Barry will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Wellington, on Monday 16th December, at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019