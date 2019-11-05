JONES, Barry Cyril:
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 29 October 2019. Beloved father of Rebecca, Jason, and Carl. Much loved Grandad to Kimberley, Sophie, Emily and Jack. Brother to the late Gloria Linn (Havelock North).
"You will live forever
in our hearts".
A private cremation has been held and a memorial celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Friday 8 November 2019, at 1.30pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019