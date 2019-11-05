Barry JONES

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy on the sudden lose of Barry.RIP Barry"
    - Paul Vieveen
  • ""Digger" A life well lived. A lot of fun times. Good..."
    - Julie Boyd
  • "Only knew Barry for one year however he left me great..."
    - Grant Ollard
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

JONES, Barry Cyril:
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 29 October 2019. Beloved father of Rebecca, Jason, and Carl. Much loved Grandad to Kimberley, Sophie, Emily and Jack. Brother to the late Gloria Linn (Havelock North).
"You will live forever
in our hearts".
A private cremation has been held and a memorial celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Friday 8 November 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019
