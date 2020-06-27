HAY-CHAPMAN, Barry:
Service # 72406. On 25 June 2020 at Wellington Hospital, after a short illness, in his 90th year. Loved husband, father and grandfather of Ann; Bruce, Kiri, Angus & Leo; Jane & John; Claire, Dave, Olivia & Hamish; Lisa, Matt, Kate & Thomas. Friend to Jane D. Thanks to the staff at ward 3 Wellington Hospital. In accordance with Barry's wishes, a private family cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020