GOLLOP, Barry Albert:
On 22 June 2019, at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 77 years. Loved father of Glenn, Craig, and Blair & Rachael. Love grandfather of August, Lockie and Isla. Loved brother of Judy & the late Bob, Jan & John, David & Lu and loved uncle of Sheryl, Angela, Kevin, Allison and their families. A service for Barry will be held in the Telford Room, Trentham Racecourse, Racecourse Road, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 27 June 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019