ELDRIDGE, Barry Ian:
Departed quickly for 'An Unexpected Journey' from home on Saturday, 3 August. Aged 75 years, much loved by family, friends and colleagues. Cherished husband, partner and life companion of Cheryl. Adored and admired father of Nicola, Kiri, Gavin and James. Doting grandfather and inspirer of Enzo, Riley, Liam, Quin, Jack, Wynter, Lola, Troy and Sienna. Son of Betty and older brother of Graham. Dear friend of Peter. A service to celebrate Barry's zest for life will be held at The Pavillon, Days Bay, Eastbourne on Monday, 26th August 2019 at 4.30pm. Native plants preferred in lieu of flowers to enable the execution of his final scheme on Stansborough Farm.
Our bonds are so strong.
Forever in our hearts.
Breathe easy now.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019