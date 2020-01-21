CRAIG, Barry Smart:
Peacefully on Saturday, 18 January 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Catherine, Alan & Vicki, Brian, Phillip & Carolyn. Loved Grandad of Richard & Stacey, Andrew & Sofia, Tracey & Ant, Michelle & Levi, and Great-Grandad of Harper, Aaliyah, Keaton, Nathan, Willow and Ollie. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Thursday, 23 January at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Craig Family can be sent C/- PO Box 50-514, Porirua.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020