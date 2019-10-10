COOPER,
Barry David (Bazza):
On 9 October 2019. Passed away peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Morna. Loved father of Josh and Luke. Adored grandad of Tessa, Heilee, Jorja, Dexter and Barnaby. Loved son of Margaret Smith, and brother of Peter, Tony and their families. Messages and tributes to Barry and his family can be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. Grateful thanks to all the staff at the Home of Compassion and previously the Aroha Care Centre for the wonderful care and support. Barry's funeral service will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, Reynold Bach Drive, Stokes Valley, on Friday 11th October 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2019