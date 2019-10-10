Barry COOPER

Guest Book
  • "Dear Tony, so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother...."
    - Jenny Bramwell
  • "Deepest sympathy from the Cains family Thinking of you,..."
    - Denis & Mieko Cains
Death Notice

COOPER,
Barry David (Bazza):
On 9 October 2019. Passed away peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Morna. Loved father of Josh and Luke. Adored grandad of Tessa, Heilee, Jorja, Dexter and Barnaby. Loved son of Margaret Smith, and brother of Peter, Tony and their families. Messages and tributes to Barry and his family can be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. Grateful thanks to all the staff at the Home of Compassion and previously the Aroha Care Centre for the wonderful care and support. Barry's funeral service will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, Reynold Bach Drive, Stokes Valley, on Friday 11th October 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.