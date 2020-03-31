BOWDEN, Barry Richmond:
On March 28, 2020, peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen, and father and father-in-law of Dean & Fiona, Carolyn & Matt, and Trevor. Loved Poppa of Vanessa, Nicola, Jacinta; Catherine, Alison, Samantha; Logan, Terrence, Benjamin, and Lilly. Great-Grandfather of Jacob and Tai. Special thanks to Heretaunga Rest Home staff and caregivers for their special care. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020