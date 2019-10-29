Barrie THAKE

THAKE, Barrie Anthony:
Of Levin. Peacefully in his sleep on 24 October 2019, aged 86 years. Loved mate of Margaret, and loved husband of the late Aileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Joy, Chris, Donna and Simon, and the late Peter. Loving grandad of Christian, Mellissa, Jason, Daniel, Rose, Crystal and David. Loved step-dad of Vanessa. Loved brother of Jean Willams. A memorial service for Barrie will be held at Harvey Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Thursday 31 October at 2.30pm.

