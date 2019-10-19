SOLE, Barrie William:
Anne, John, Sue, Eddie, Stuart, Brena, Mackenzie, and Micah would like to thank everyone for their flowers, messages of love and sympathy, and attending Barrie's service. Special thanks to Dr Mark Hacker, staff at Ward 4 Kenepuru Hospital, Tawa RSA and Tawa Services Bowling Club, and friends who travelled from the deep South and the far North to give us support.
Please God forgive a falling pear,
A silent wish that he was here,
Others have lost like thiswe know,
But he was ours and welove him so.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019