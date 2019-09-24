SOLE, Barrie William:
Passed away at Kenepuru Hospital on Saturday 21 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loved father of Sue and Eddie Mortensen, and John. Loved grandfather of Stuart and Brena, and great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Micah. In lieu of flowers donations to CCS Disability Action would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Barrie's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Thursday 26 September, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 24, 2019