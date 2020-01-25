SIM, Barrie Pearce:
Barrie passed away peacefully in Queenstown on 1st January 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Marian, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Murray and Julie, Judy and John, adored Granddad of Sam, Lachlan, Tom and Ciaran, and great mate to his many friends. Barrie's family invite you to a memorial service on Friday 7th February at 6:00pm at the Shandon Golf Club, 471 Jackson Street, Petone. Messages to 73 Alec Robins Road, RD1, Queenstown 9371.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020