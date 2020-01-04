SIM, Barrie Pearce:
Barrie passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Lake Wakatipu Care Home, after a short illness and long battle with dementia. Dearly loved husband of the late Marian, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Murray and Julie, Judy and John, adored Grandad of Sam, Lachlan, Tom and Ciaran, and great mate to his many friends. Barrie's family wish to thank the hardworking staff of the Lake Wakatipu Home for their love and care of Barrie for the past year. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in Lower Hutt at a date and venue to be advised. Messages to 73 Alec Robins Road, RD1, Queenstown 9371.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020