MAXWELL, Barrie Alan:
Peacefully passed away on Thursday 12th November 2020 at the age of 95. A very close friend to Sylvia (dec). Loved and respected friend of Janice and John Lambe. Barrie was a very kind and gracious gentleman who will be missed by many. As per Barrie's wishes a private ceremony will be held. Messages for the Maxwell family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020