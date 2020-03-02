Barrie ALLOM

ALLOM, Barrie Haldane:
On Saturday, February 29, 2020, peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Loved father of Julian, and the late Claire. Loved grandfather of Caleb and the late Ceridwen. Loved brother of Shirley Wilson, and the late Derek. A service to celebrate Barrie's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Saturday March 7, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
