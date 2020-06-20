Barbara WOODLEY

Death Notice

WOODLEY, Barbara Mary:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 19th June 2020. Treasured wife of Russell, and loving Mum and Mum-in-law of Clark and Emma, Andrea (deceased), and Raewyn and Craig. Cheeky Nana to Bailey and Cody. Special thanks to Arohanui Hospice Staff and District Nurses for their dedication and care of Barbara. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin.

Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020
