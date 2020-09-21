Barbara WATSON

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata Street
Waikanae
View Map
Death Notice

WATSON, Barbara Lesley:
On Friday 18 September 2020 peacefully, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Campbell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Audrey, Iain & Jenny. Loved nana of Sally, Joy, Tom, Alan, and Andrew, and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of Alan and Melville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Thursday 24 September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2020
