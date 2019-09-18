THOMAS, Barbara Ann:
At Wellington Hospital on 15 September 2019. Dearly loved only daughter of the late Sydney James and Doris May Thomas. Much loved friend of Maggie and Nigel Mouat; loved and remembered by cousins Michael Lacey, Sybil Lacey, Sheila Picot, Carol Beard and their families in the UK. Barbara's consistent care from the staff at Windsor Court of the Winara Care Home, Waikanae, since May 2017 is very much appreciated. Grateful thanks also to the staff of the Wellington Hospital Emergency Department, Ward 5 South, and Chaplain Ross Scott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following:
Life Flight Trust https://www.lifeflight.org.nz/donate-now
Wellington Free Ambulance https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/
Dementia Wellington https://www.dementiawellington.org.nz/how-to-help
Barbara's funeral will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Friday 20 September 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019