TAYLOR, Barbara Ann:
Of Levin. Passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday 23 October 2019, aged 83 years. Loved partner of Owen and wife of the late Hughie. Loved mother of Kathy Grey, and Leonie & Peter Watson. Loved Nana of Aleisha & Aaron, and Rhys & Kasie. Loved Aunty Barb to many. A service for Barb will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Tuesday 29 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Levin St John Ambulance will be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 25, 2019