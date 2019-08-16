SMITH,
Barbara (nee Mullan):
Formerly of Masterton and Levin. Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, August 14th 2019 (peacefully) at Julia Wallace Rest Home. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce for 60 years, much loved Mum of Rachel (Solomon Islands), Martin and Amanda (Sydney), loved Nana and Nani of Ian, Isabella, James and Kiran, loved sister of David and Bev, Marion, Peter (deceased) and Jan, loved sister-in-law of Denis and Kathy, Neil and Irene, Kelvin (deceased) and Antionette. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, P.O. Box 527, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to Mr B. Smith, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday, August 22nd 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 16, 2019