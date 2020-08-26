SIMS, Barbara Edith
(nee Blomfield):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 24th August 2020, in her 98th year, at Ropata Lodge, Lower Hutt. Loved wife of the late Trevor Herbert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nola (dec) & Graeme; Glenda & Graham; Alex & Rosalind; Ian & Theresa; and the late Heather. Loving Grandmother of her 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to Dr Kirstin Wadsworth, the staff and residence of Ropata Lodge for their love and care. All communications to the Sims Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040 or maybe left on Barbara's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 40 Wainuiomata Road, Wainuiomata, on Saturday 29th August 2020 at 12.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020