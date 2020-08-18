SCHLUP, Barbara Ellen
(nee Horton):
Of Manor Park. Passed away peacefully 10 August 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Gloria, Andrew and Julie, Vivien, Josephine and Nigel. Loving grandmother of Kelly, Gemma, Nicholas, Jessy, Carl, Emma-Jean. Great-grandmother of Kate, Brooke, Leonard, Morgan, Eve and Oscar. Special thanks to Manor Park Hospital. Private family farewell and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020