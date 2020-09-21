Barbara SCHLIERIKE

Guest Book
  • "RIP Barbara, we have shared some lovely sequence dancing..."
    - Elaine Hart
  • "Farewell to our dear Tauranga Croquet Club member and..."
    - Sandra Pickles
  • ""Put on the music and let's get on with the dancing!""
    - Alexander Stewart
  • "RIP Barbara Our dancing & social times together will be..."
  • "RIP Barbara, you will always be remembered in the Tauranga..."
    - Elaine Hart
Service Information
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
075784009
Service
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa Tauranga
View Map
Death Notice

SCHLIERIKE, Barbara Joan:
Peacefully in Tauranga on Friday 18th September 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother of Craig and Grant; adored mother-in-law of Debbie and Jennie; and much loved grandma of Jacob and Daniel, and Isabel. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday 26th September at 2pm at The Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa Tauranga. Messages to the Schlierike family, c/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2020
