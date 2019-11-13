Barbara SANDOM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara SANDOM.
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

SANDOM,
Barbara Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. Dearly loved by Doug and Jen, Heather and Jo, Bruce, JT, and Helen. Will be sadly missed by Sassy, Turbo and Chilly. In lieu of flowers, donations to Barbara's favourite charities; The Wellington Free Ambulance or The SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Sandom family may be left in Barbara's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held The Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 11.00am, on Saturday 16th November 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.