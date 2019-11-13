SANDOM,
Barbara Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. Dearly loved by Doug and Jen, Heather and Jo, Bruce, JT, and Helen. Will be sadly missed by Sassy, Turbo and Chilly. In lieu of flowers, donations to Barbara's favourite charities; The Wellington Free Ambulance or The SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Sandom family may be left in Barbara's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held The Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 11.00am, on Saturday 16th November 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019