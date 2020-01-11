ROGERS, Barbara Mary:
Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Rev Leslie William George Rogers. Loved and devoted mother to Michael, Elizabeth, Miriam and David .Loved sister of Margaret Salt and late brother Kenneth Hall. Loved mother-in-law to Cathy, Mark and Lien. Loved Grandmother to Ben, Danie, Amanda, Charles, Francesca, Brenda and Jonathan. Also loved great-grandchildren Oscar, Florence, Amy and Harry, also loved by all the greater Hall family in England. A private family farewell was held in Auckland this week.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020