PURCHAS, Barbara Jeanne:
On August 7, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home in Palmerston North. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Roger for 51 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff & Julie (Feilding), and Chris and Fiona (Wellington). Beloved Baba of Joel, Archie, and Ella and special Nana Barbara to Patrice. And extended family in NZ and the USA. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Wesley Broadway Methodist Church, 264 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Thursday 15 August 2019, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Messages can be sent to the Puchas family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019