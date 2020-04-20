O'CONNELL, Barbara Mary:
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, passed peacefully at her home, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Basil. Loved mother of Frank (deceased), Tina, Karl and Mark. Cherished nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to all the fantastic team at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Te Omanga Hospice in Barbara's name. A cremation has taken place. A farewell is to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2020