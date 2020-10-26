MILLS, Barbara Emily
(née Sweetman): QSM
Passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon 24 October 2020 in her 93rd year, at Sevenoaks Hospital, Paraparaumu Beach with Catherine at her side. Beloved wife of Jim Mills (dec). Treasured mother of Catherine Ford and Janet Smythe. Grandmother supreme of Paul, & Mark Quayle, Kenny and Adam Dalgleish. Great-grandmother to Lucy, Ben and Sophie Quayle. Loved sister of Cath Evans & Kay Emmitt and Stan (dec), Gilbert (dec)and Scal (dec). Heartfelt thanks to Sevenoaks staff for their loving care for the five weeks she lived there. A celebration of Barbs life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Wednesday 28th October at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Mills family, C/o Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu, 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2020