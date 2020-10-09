MATTHEWS,
Barbara Gertrude:
Passed away on 6th October 2020 in Wellington, after 90 years lived with elegance and charm. Adored and much loved wife of Raymond, mother of Tim and Susi, mother-in-law of Rachael and Sandy, and grandmother of Sasha and Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Cure Our Ovarian Cancer (https:// cureourovariancancer.org/nz/). A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Old St. Paul's, Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Monday, 12th October, at 1.00pm. All messages to the "Matthews family", c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020