Of Paraparaumu. Passed away on 26 April 2020, aged 92. Loved wife of the late Leonard Frederick Jackson. Cherished mother of John & Jenny, Philip & Lynda (dec), and Elizabeth & Mike. Nana of Mark & Kirsty, Timothy (dec), Nicholas & Rebecca, Annalise & Simon, and Lucy. Great-grandmother to Cooper, Archie and Juliet. Our grateful thanks goes to the staff at Metlifecare Coastal Villas, Paraparaumu for their care over the past few years. A cremation has been held. An afternoon tea will be held to celebrate Barbara's life at a later date; notification will be sent. Messages may be sent to [email protected]
