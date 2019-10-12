HAMPTON,
Barbara Anne (nee Neill):
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, 3rd October 2019, aged 84 years. Cherished and dearly loved wife of Peter for 60 years. Much loved mother of Lesley & Marco (UK), and Robyn. She was everything to us. Messages to the "Hampton family" may be left in Barbara's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. In lieu of flowers donations can be posted to Stroke Foundation of NZ Inc, P.O. Box 12482, Wellington 6144 or Wellington Free Ambulance, P.O. Box 601, Wellington 6140. A private family farewell has been held as per Barbara's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019