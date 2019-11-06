HALE,
Barbara Marian (nee Nash):
Died peacefully in Auckland Hospital on Monday 4th November 2019. Dearly loved wife of husband Bob. Mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Anja, Deryn and Peter, Rebecca and Jude and Rachael and Andy. Beloved Granma to Laura, Emma, Phillip, Victoria, William and Charlize. Sister-in-law to Valerie and Harold and Helen and Ted, and loved by many. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at The Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier, at 2.00pm, on Saturday 9th November.
Aroha Funerals
09 527 0266
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019