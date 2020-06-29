GRAINGER, Barbara Janet:

Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Charles Gilbert Grainger. Loving mother of Nicola Sutherland (Wellington), and the late Tim Grainger. Loving grandmother of Kate Rushworth (Wellington), Rebekah Winter (Paraparaumu Beach), and Matthew Sutherland (Melbourne). Mother-in-law of Paul Rushworth, Jonathan Winter, and Kylie Taig. Great-grandmother (Granny Barbara) of eight lovely grandchildren. Dear and special friend of the late Michael Fulton. Our sincere thanks go to the many kind and thoughtful people who made it possible for Barbara to stay in her own home for so long, and to the wonderful staff at The Wood who have cared for her so lovingly for nearly two years. Messages C/- Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile St. East, Nelson, 7010. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Marsden House, on Wednesday, July 1, at 1.30pm, followed by refreshments. The celebration will also be live-streamed (please contact Marsden House for details).





