DILLON, Barbara Claire:
On Thursday 22 August, 2019, at home, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Rod Mills. Much loved mother of Jesse & Bijia, Abby, and Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of NZ, 52-62 Riddiford Street, Wellington 6021 would be appreciated or may be left at her service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Monday 26 August, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Paraparaumu.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019