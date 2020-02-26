COLE, Barbara Anne:
On February 21, 2020 suddenly but peacefully at Hutt Hospital ICU, aged 78 years. Wonderful and much loved wife of 55 years of Peter, lovely and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Penny and Richard, dearest Nana of Sam, Matthew, Emily and David. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hutt Hospital Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30835, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the ICU team at Hutt Hospital for doing their very best for Barbara. A private cremation will be held. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a date to be advised. Messages to be posted to "the Cole family", cl- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020