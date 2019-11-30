BOYDEN, Barbara Beth
(nee Quarterman):
Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 27th November 2019, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late (John) Rex Boyden; Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Cathie, Paul and Lynne, Craig and Janine, and Deane. Much loved and proud Nana-Barbara of Kate and Sandi; Sharni, Daryn, Nicole and Casey; Reid, Fergus and Strat; Vinnie, Bobbi and Franki, and her 9 great-grandchildren. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 108, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donation to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the church. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday 3rd December at 1.30pm .
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019