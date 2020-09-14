BOURKE,
Barbara (née Holdom):
Peacefully on Sunday morning. Adored wife of Colum (decd), much loved sister of John, Kay and Jim, sister-in-law of Judy, auntie of Bryan, Karen and Neil, Paul, Shona and Mark, and Bev, Linda and Ross. Funeral to be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, Wednesday 16 September, 2pm. Due to COVID rules, numbers may be limited. But the service will be live-streamed on Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Bourke. Flowers are welcome - delivered directly to the funeral home as above or alternatively donations can be made to Mary Potter Hospice directly via their website.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020