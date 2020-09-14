Barbara BOURKE

Guest Book
  • "Sending my love and sympathy Jan"
  • "Barbara will always be remembered with great affection for..."
    - Sue Wotton Pierce
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

BOURKE,
Barbara (née Holdom):
Peacefully on Sunday morning. Adored wife of Colum (decd), much loved sister of John, Kay and Jim, sister-in-law of Judy, auntie of Bryan, Karen and Neil, Paul, Shona and Mark, and Bev, Linda and Ross. Funeral to be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, Wednesday 16 September, 2pm. Due to COVID rules, numbers may be limited. But the service will be live-streamed on Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Bourke. Flowers are welcome - delivered directly to the funeral home as above or alternatively donations can be made to Mary Potter Hospice directly via their website.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.