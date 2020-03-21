BENGSTON, Barbara Ruth:
Barb passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 9, 2020, aged 81 years. Loving wife of the late Norm. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Tony (Hasting), Suzie and Peter McIntyre (Palmerston North). She was loved by her grandchildren Scott, Todd, Ashley, Chelsea and George and her great-grandchildren. Adored sister to Joan Mutimer and the late Ray Whall. Barb was privately cremated and a private celebration of her life has been held.
"You are finally at peace and reunited with your loved ones"
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020