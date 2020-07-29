BEAUCHAMP,
Barbara Mary:
Of Plimmerton. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Tuesday 28 July 2020. Loved wife of the late Roger. Much loved mother of Amanda, Matthew, Adrian, Alison, and mother-in-law of Katina and Claudia. Loved Nanny of Rory, Samson, Louis, Theo, Kim, Max, Olivia, Stanley, Lennox, Lizzie, Jo; Charlie, Maarta, Dita, and Billie. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wellington Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton on Monday 3 August commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2020