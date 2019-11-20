ANDERSON,
Barbara Elisabeth:
At Wellington Hospital on 18th November 2019, aged 84 years. Loved daughter of the late Alf & Vera Anderson, and loved sister of the late Vivienne. Loved aunt of Vicki, and Diane and great-aunt of Brooke, Daniel, and Renee. Messages C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service in The Anglican Church of The Epiphany, High Street, Masterton, on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019