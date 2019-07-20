NGAN KEE, Baden Douglas:
Passed away peacefully at home on 14 July 2019, three days shy of his 56th birthday. Husband of Katherine, father of Ruby, Tobey and Edward. Son of the late Ruby and Doug. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Digby and Audrey, Warwick and Rose, and Ashley and Viv, and uncle to many.
A battle well fought
with courage and dignity.
Messages can be sent to the Ngan Kee Family, 68 Wai-iti Crescent, Woburn, Lower Hutt 5010. A service is to be held at St Mary's Cathedral, Parnell, Auckland, on Tuesday 23 July at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospital Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019