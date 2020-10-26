MARSHALL, Avis Fionna:
31.10.1940 - 23.10.2020
Avis was a loved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A passionate Girl's Brigade Leader & member of St John's in The City for many years. Avis died peacefully at Village at The Park. Many thanks to the staff for their wonderful care & dedication to Avis. You are warmly invited to celebrate & farewell Avis on Thursday, 29 October at 11.00am at St John's in The City Church. Messages to Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020