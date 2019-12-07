MACKLEY, Averil Nancy:
Peacefully on December 3, 2019; aged 94, at Fergusson Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Ian Mackley, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Jayne (dec) and Don & Penney, treasured nana of Gareth (dec), Lizzie, Phil & Stephanie. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Fergusson for their care and attention.
"Rest Peacefully"
A service for Ave will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Monday, December 9, at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Mackley family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019