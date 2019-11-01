NEYLAND, Austin Thomas:
On 30 October 2019, peacefully, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty; and loved father and father-in-law of Jim (dec) & Tricia, Anthony & Nicki, Martin & Jo, Gerard (dec), John (dec), and Julie & Lance. Loved grandad of Kate, Anna, Meg, Ailish, Rosemary and Luke; and uncle of Angela, Fiona, Paula, Neil, Lisa, John (dec), Martin and Mary. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai who took great care of Austin. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand, PO Box 12482, Thorndon, Wellington 6144, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Neyland family may be left in Austin's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Austin's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Patricks, 1 Childers Terrace, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 5th November at 12.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Austin, rest in peace.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019