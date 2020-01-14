WOODINGTON,

Audrey Melba (née Loft):

On Saturday 11 January 2020 peacefully at the Palmerston North Hospital. In her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Greg Woodington. Much loved mum to Carol Chandler and Merinda Pollard. Loved mother-in-law to Tracey Chandler and the late Earl Pollard, and loved nana to Jason Larsen and Kelly Chandler, and all her great-grandchildren. Good friend to Ashley Chandler and the late Eileen Chandler. Special thanks to St John's and the doctors and nurses at Palmerston North Hospital for looking after Audrey. A service for Audrey will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Thursday 16 January 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to NZ Red Cross or St John NZ. Messages can be sent to Audrey's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.





