FRASER, Audrey Lilian:
Peacefully at Mary Doyle on Thursday 27 June 2019. Devoted and loving wife of Ferg. Dear sister of Jack and Joan. Loved by her children and grandchildren Raewyn, Steve, Katie and Luke, Roz, Helen, Dan and Chloe, Helen, Jim and Zoe, and her great-grandchildren. Dear friend to many. Thanks to Dr Elizabeth Whyte and the staff at Mary Doyle for their love and care. Audrey's funeral will be held at Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North, on Tuesday 2 July 2019, at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Hastings Lawn Cemetery. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Fraser family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019