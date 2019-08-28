DOYLE, Audrey Jane:

Of Palmerston North (formerly of Foxton), on Monday 26th August 2019, (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Barry. Much loved Mum of Sharon and Sean Boswell; Garry and Dayle; Brent and Jo. Cherished Nan of Stacey and Laura; Helane, Kristin and Jack; Kaela and Jay. Loved Great-Nan of Hugo, and Charlie; Chloe and Sophie; Shiloh and Ava. Loved sister of Islay and June. Our thanks to the staff of Olive Tree Retirement Village and Ward 24 for their special care. Messages to the Doyle family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Audrey will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 2nd September 2019, at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.





