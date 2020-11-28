CRAMER, Audrey Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved Mum of Michael (U.K) and Alan (USA). Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. Adored dear sister to Betty and Pauline (both UK). Audrey was a warm and caring friend to many, especially Glen & Lindsay, June & John, and Jean. She will be greatly missed by all her family in England, USA and Australia. According to Audrey's wishes a private family service has been held.
'A chapter completed,
A page turned, A life well lived, A rest well earned'
All messages to the Cramer family can be sent C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020